Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019 likely at bstc2019.org by today evening

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019 | Rajasthan Pre DElEd (formerly known as Basic School Teaching Course or BSTC) Counselling Results 2019 are expected to be announced by Thursday evening on its official website bstc2019.org. Candidates who have cleared the exam and registered for counselling can check their results by today evening, said a notice on the official website.

Nearly seven lakh candidates took the Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2019. Qualified candidates who registered for the counselling process will be allotted seats on Thursday. The merit list is based on the candidate's choice and scores.

Those who wish to take admission in the allotted college will have to pay a fee and get their documents verified. The window to do the same will be from August 8 to 13. Thereafter, upwards movement will begin from August 15 to 15.

Steps to download BSTC Allotment results 2019 :

Step 1: Visit official website bstc2019.org. Click on the BSTC allotment result link

Step 2: On the new page, enter the required credentials

Step 3: Check your BSTC allotment result

Rajasthan BSTC first allotment list: Documents needed

BSTC marks sheet

Education qualification

Birth certificate

Nativity certificate

Passport size photos

Identity proof

Reservation certificates, if any