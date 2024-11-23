Rajasthan Bypolls 2024 Results Live: Vote Counting To Begin Shortly; Tough Competetion Between BJP, Congress

Rajasthan Bypolls Results 2024 Live: The counting of votes for the 2024 Rajasthan bypolls will begin at 8 AM on November 23 and the results will begin to unfold after few hours.

The bypolls were held across seven assembly constituencies in the state on November 20, and the outcome will determine the fate of key candidates from both the Congress and BJP.

The bypolls were held for seven assembly seats in Rajasthan: Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar, Salumber, and Chorasi. These seats became vacant due to the resignation, death, or election of the sitting MLAs to other positions. Key contenders include prominent names like Revant Ram Danga, Kanika Chaudhary, Rajendra Bhamboo, and Amit Ola, among others.

Key Constituencies and Candidates

Jhunjhunu: Congress leader Brijendra Ola’s resignation after being elected to Parliament led to this bypoll. His son, Amit Ola, is contesting on a Congress ticket against BJP’s Rajendra Bhamboo. Independent candidate Rajendra Singh Gudha, a former minister, is also in the fray.

Dausa: BJP’s Kirodi Lal Meena resigned from this seat after promising to quit if the party lost the Dausa Lok Sabha seat. His brother, Jagmohan Meena, is contesting as BJP’s candidate against Congress’ Deen Dayal.

Deoli-Uniara: This seat became vacant after Congress’ Harish Chandra Meena was elected to the Lok Sabha. Naresh Meena, a rebel Congress leader, is contesting as an independent, while Congress has fielded Kastoor Chand Meena, and BJP’s Rajendra Gujrar is also in the race.

Khinwsar: This bypoll occurred after RLP’s Hanuman Beniwal was elected to Parliament. His wife, Kanika Beniwal, is running for the seat against BJP’s Rewant Ram Danga and Congress’ Ratan Chaudhary.

Chorasi: Bharat Adivasi Party’s Rajkumar Roat vacated this seat to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The BAP has fielded Anil Katara, while BJP’s Karilal Nanoma and Congress’ Mahesh Roat are also contesting.

Salumber: BJP MLA Amritlal Meena’s death prompted this bypoll. The contest is between BJP’s Shanta Devi, Congress’ Reshma Meena, and BAP’s Jitesh Katara.

Ramgarh: This seat fell vacant due to the death of Congress MLA Zubair Khan. BJP’s Sukhwant Singh is contesting against Congress’ Aryan Khan.

Voter Turnout

A total voter turnout of 69.29% was recorded for the bypolls, highlighting active participation in this crucial election. Although these bypolls will not alter the overall stability of the current BJP-led government, they are seen as an opportunity for BJP Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and state president Madanlal Rathore to regain some of the party's lost support after a poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Currently, the Rajasthan state assembly has 200 seats, with the BJP holding 114 seats, Congress holding 65, and smaller parties and independents accounting for the remaining seats. The results of these bypolls could provide an important indicator of voter sentiment ahead of the 2024 state elections.

As the vote counting begins, the results of the Rajasthan bypolls will be crucial in assessing the political landscape of the state. Both the Congress and BJP have strong candidates in the fray, and the outcome will likely set the stage for the upcoming state elections. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the election results as they are announced throughout the day.