Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: Who are the three ministers to be dropped from new cabinet?

New Delhi: Putting an end to months-long speculation about a much-awaited cabinet reshuffle and new inductions, Rajasthan Cheif Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday disclosed names of new ministers who will be a part of the new state cabinet.

Some of the new faces are Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Govindram Meghwal and Shakuntla Rawat.

However, among the new inductions and promotions, three key ministers of the previous Ashok Gehlot cabinet- Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma have been dropped from the new council.

Here are the three key ministers who are eliminated from the new Rajasthan Cabinet:

Govind Singh Dotasra

One of the veteran leaders of the Rajasthan Congress, Govind Singh Dotsara held the education portfolio in the previous Ashok Gehlot cabinet. He resigned as the state Education minister just days before the cabinet reshuffle.

Doatsara is also the president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Harish Chaudhary

Another veteran Congress leader, Harish Chaudhry served as the minister of revenue in the Rajasthan cabinet before the reshuffle. He was among the three leaders to tender their resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi before the reshuffle.

Apart from being a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from the Baytu constituency, Chaudhary is also the AICC in-charge of Punjab.

Raghu Sharma

Dr Raghu Sharma held various portfolios including, the state health ministry and Information & Public Relation Department. The leader is also serving as appointed AICC in-charge of party affairs in Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The oath ceremony of the new Rajasthan ministers has begun at Jaipur's Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Around fifteen new ministers will be sworn in as part of the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle.

