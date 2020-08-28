Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot cancels visitors meet as 10 staff at CMO, residence test COVID positive

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cancelled his scheduled meetings after as many as 10 staff members at Chief Ministers Office and residence test positive for novel coronavirus.

The state government released a statement saying, "As a precautionary measure, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled all pre-scheduled meetings after 10 staff of Chief Minister`s Office and residence tested positive for COVID-19."

Nine people working at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and one staff member working at the Chief Minister's Residence (CMR) have tested positive for coronavirus.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally has reached 75,303 with the addition of 633 new cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of MLAs and ministers infected by COVID-19 in Punjab rose to 29, however, seven of them have already recovered.

State Rural development Minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa was the first Minister to test positive for coronavirus but he has recovered and rejoined office. After him, Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tested positive followed by Revenue Minister Gurpreet Kangar and Industries Minister Sham Sunder Arora.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to all other legislators who had come in contact with them to avoid attending the one-day Vidhan Sabha session on Friday.