Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accuses BJP leaders of trying to topple his government

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged horse-trading in the state to topple his government.

In the letter, CM Gehlot said, "I would like to draw your attention towards the efforts being made to topple the elected governments in the states using horse-trading."

He added, "Amid the COVID-19 pandemic times, saving lives is our top priority, even then there is an attempt to topple the elected government in Rajasthan."

The Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is in turmoil after simmering differences between him and sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

CM Gehlot in his letter referred to the Anti-defection law that was introduced by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985 and was amended by Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government and said that there have been malicious attempts to destabilise the democratically elected state governments which is an insult to the people's mandate and is a violation of constitutional values.

He cited the examples of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh where the Congress governments were toppled in the past few years.

CM Gehlot alleged Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's and other BJP ministers along with some of his 'ambitious' leaders behind the horse-trading.

He also wrote, "I will always regret that when the Central and State governments have the responsibility of saving lives, how can the Central government get involved in toppling the state government in Rajasthan during COVID times."

CM Gehlot stated that similar allegations were also raised a few months back when the Madhya Pradesh government was toppled amid COVID times.

He stated that due to the multi-party system in the Indian Constitution, different state and central governments are elected of different parties, which is the beauty of the Indian democracy, that these elected governments have worked in the public interest from rising above the party politics.

"I do not know to what extent you are aware of this, or if you are being misled. History will never forgive those who have taken part in such actions," wrote CM Gehlot.

Gehlot concluded with, "I have full trust that truth along with the Constitutional values and democratic principles will win and we will complete our tenure with good governance."

