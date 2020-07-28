Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's cabinet meets to discuss Governor Kalraj Mishra's conditions to convene Assembly session

Amid the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cabinet started a meeting at around 10 AM on Tuesday (July 28) to hold discussions over the conditions laid down by Governor Kalraj Mishra on convening the assembly session as demanded by the chief minister.

Governor Mishra on Monday gave his nod to the Assembly session after showing much reluctance but he laid down some conditions to be satisfied by Rajasthan CM in order to convene the Assembly. Sources said that during the Cabinet meeting, the ministers would approve the proposal which would be sent to Governor Mishra seeking his nod for Assembly Session.

Talking to Zee News, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary said that during the meeting the Cabinet will hold discussions over the letter sent to CM Gehlot by Governor Mishra. Chaudhary added that it is Governor's right to seek answers from the government and CM Gehlot will answer all his queries.

Raj Bhawan sources said that Governor Mishra will summon assembly session if Ashok Gehlot-led government agrees on giving 21-day notice amid coronavirus pandemic situation.

Gehlot sent a revised proposal to the Governor on Monday but it also failed to impress him. "The Raj Bhavan (Governor) has no intention of not calling the assembly session," Governor said in a statement adding "it would be difficult to call all MLAs at short notice during the pandemic."

"Can you consider giving 21 days' notice to the MLAs?," the Governor's note said, asking how will the social distancing be maintained during the assembly session. Kalraj Mishra also wrote that the state government should undertake to broadcast live the proceedings of a floor test if it takes place.