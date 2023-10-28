New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a recent critique against the central government, asserting that the NDA administration is engaging in malpractice by utilizing central agencies as political tools. Speaking to the media, Gehlot highlighted that BJP candidates are actively preparing for elections while agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are keeping Congress leaders occupied with procedural investigations during the election period.

Speaking to Media Gehlot said, "The government is doing something wrong and the country won't forget it. During the elections, the Enforcement Directorate keeps visiting the houses of opposition leaders, keeping them busy all day. BJP members are free to focus on the elections, but Congress leaders are receiving notices. Even if the BJP loses in all five states, it wouldn't be surprising."

"The Enforcement Directorate hasn't explained why they are searching these leaders or what they've discovered. Only the BJP is speaking about this; it's like they've become the spokesperson for the Enforcement Directorate," Gehlot added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says, "The NDA govt is doing a crime and country will never forgive them...election is going on, ED keeps showing up at the houses of party leaders, keeping them (opposition leaders) busy throughout the day. BJP people are freely fighting… pic.twitter.com/7GDdtlrHwK — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

Gehlot on Friday also accused the central government of misusing agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department, contending that it poses a threat to democracy. He asserted that for the past nine years, these agencies have been employed by the Centre as a political tool to target opposition leaders.

Ashok Gehlot has been continuously criticising the Centre after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on Thursday at the residences of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara in Jaipur and Sikar and summoned the Chief Minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. Rajasthan is scheduled to go for polls for the Assembly Elections 2023 on November 25.