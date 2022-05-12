Rajasthan: Communal tension in Hanumangarh after VHP leader attacked

Communal tension gripped Nohar town of Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan after a VHP leader was attacked by some people, officials said on Thursday.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Nohar, Bhadra and Rawatsar towns of Hanumangarh to curb the spread of rumours, they said. Satveer Saharan of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked Wednesday evening when he, along with others, objected to a group of people sitting on a vacant plot adjacent to a temple and creating nuisance.

As the news of Saharan being attacked and injured by the people belonging to a minority community spread, members of various Hindu outfits reached the spot and protested.

In view of the tension, additional police force was deployed and Hanumangarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Singh reached the spot.

"Six accused who attacked Saharan have been arrested. The situation is under control and additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order," the police said.

Thirty-two people were also arrested under Section 151 of the CrPC for trying to create trouble.

Videos showing distribution of sticks and provocative speeches also went viral in the area and these are being examined and directions have been given to take action in the matter, Director General of Police M L Lather said in Jaipur.

SP Ajay Singh said Saharan, who received head injury, was being treated at Bikaner's PBM Government Hospital. The SP said action would be taken against those creating trouble and disturbing communal harmony.

Bikaner Divisional Commissioner Niraj K Pawan and Inspector General of Police Omprakash were in Nohar to assess the situation.

