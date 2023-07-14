Rajasthan: Congress MLA Divya Maderna Gives 'Free Hand' For Electricity Theft - Video Goes Viral

Jodhpur: A video featuring Congress MLA Divya Maderna from Osian, Jodhpur, has gone viral on social media, eliciting strong reactions from the public. In the video, the MLA openly discusses the issue of electricity theft, leading to heightened political activities in the region.

Former BJP MLA Bhairaram Siyal Raises Concerns

Former BJP MLA Bhairaram Siyal from Osian has raised pointed questions and voiced his skepticism regarding the statements made in the viral video about electricity theft. During a media address at Circuit House in Jodhpur on Friday, Siyal accused the incumbent MLA of neglecting the concerns of local farmers.



Siyal asserted that despite more than four years in office, the current MLA has failed to take any significant action to address the needs of the region and its farmers. He criticized the MLA's statements as mere attempts to appease the farming community, emphasizing that farmers continue to face inadequate access to electricity, even during the low consumption period of the rainy season. Siyal attributed this situation to various constraints imposed by the department, resulting in the majority of farmers being deprived of the benefits promised under the scheme, including the provision of 2,000 units of free electricity.

Siyal further questioned the credibility of the free electricity initiative, alleging that the Congress party has deceived farmers and the general public by making false announcements of free electricity and complete loan waivers. He accused them of resorting to empty promises and slogans while failing to deliver on their commitments. Siyal strongly criticized the Congress MLA from Osian for making an inappropriate statement during a public meeting, jokingly suggesting the idea of stealing from farmers. He deemed such behavior disgraceful and highlighted the likelihood of politicians adopting various tactics to confuse the public and divert attention from the pressing issues facing the region as elections draw near.