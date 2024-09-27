JAIPUR: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa had to contend with an online backlash after his son appeared in a social media reel driving a modified jeep with a state government vehicle tailing him. Bairwa, who also serves as the transport minister, defended his son on Friday stating that there was no wrongdoing as he was with his friends from school.

The Rajasthan government Bolero vehicle with multicoloured beacon on it and registered in the name of transport department, was seen tailing and escorting the jeep, raising questions about the inappropriate use of state resources. The jeep was driven by Bairwa's son on Amber road in Jaipur. The reel showed him with three friends, including the son of a Congress leader.

In another reel, the deputy CM's son accompanies the Congress leader's son to a luxury car showroom, where the latter is purchasing a vehicle. Following backlash on social media, Bairwa said that since becoming the deputy CM, his son has had opportunities to associate with affluent individuals and see luxury cars and there is nothing with it.

"I want to thank the Prime Minister for making someone like me the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan. After this, if wealthy individuals allow my son to sit with them and give him a chance to see luxury cars then I am thankful," he said. Bairwa said that his son has not yet attained the age of 18 years and that the vehicle accompanying him was for security purposes.

"Where were the rules violated? The car was following for my child's safety. If people interpret it differently, that's their perspective but I do not blame my child or his friends. They were just together," he said. Bairwa is a second time BJP MLA from Dudu constituency.

The Bolero vehicle seen in the reel is registered in the name of the transport department. Secretary of the transport department Shuchi Tyagi could not be contacted for comments on the matter.

A senior police officer familiar with the development said, "We are examining whether the police escort is being misused or not."