Rajasthan Election 2023: Date, Time, Schedule, Result, All You Need To Know

The Election Commission of India will announce the date for Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 today. The state is currently governed by the Congress and the BJP is the main opposition party. Ahead of the poll date announcement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made several welfare announcements for the people to woo the voters and reverse the decade-old trend of alternative government in the state. On the other hand, the BJP is betting big on Modi's Magic, corruption and unemployment issued in the state to snatch power from the machiavellian politician Ashok Gehlot known for his clever political moves.

Rajasthan assembly has a total of 200 seats. The Congress had won 108 seats in the 2018 election while the BJP had bagged 70 seats.

Rajasthan Election 2023 Date, Time

The elections are likely to be held in November and the results will be out in December. The dates will be updated once the election commission announces the same today. The voting time is likely to be between 7am to 6pm.

Rajasthan Election 2023 Result Date

The counting of votes for Rajasthan assembly elections is likely to take place in December. The dates will be updated here once announced by the ECI.

Rajasthan Election 2023 Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification:

Start of nomination:

Last Date of making nominations:

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures:

Date of Poll:

Date of Counting:

Date before which election shall be completed:

Rajasthan Election Opinion Poll

The opinion polls in the state have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and the Congress. However, the ruling party is expected to have a certain edge over the BJP.

With the BJP projecting no CM face for the polls, the election is likely to be a direct contest between Gehlot and PM Modi.

Five states are going to the polls in November this year - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The results of these state assembly elections will be crucial given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term. The results are likely to be the true semi-finals in the run-up to the parliamentary polls next year.