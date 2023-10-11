trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674000
Rajasthan Election Date Changed: Major Revision in Rajasthan Election Schedule! Voting on Nov 25 Now - Details Here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 05:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rajasthan Election Date Changed: Major Revision in Rajasthan Election Schedule! Voting on Nov 25 Now - Details Here Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Election Commission has made a significant alteration to the schedule for the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections. In Rajasthan, the voting, which was originally slated for November 23, has now been postponed to November 25. This change came in response to demands from 2,186 political parties requesting a modification to the previously announced election date.

The rescheduling of the election is expected to have implications for campaign strategies and voter turnout, as political parties will now have additional time to mobilize their supporters and refine their campaign efforts. It remains to be seen how this adjustment will influence the dynamics of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections, which are highly anticipated by the people of the state.

 

