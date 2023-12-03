Rajasthan Election Results: Early Trends Show Neck To Neck Fight Between BJP, Congress

New Delhi: The results of the assembly elections 2023 in four key states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana - are being announced today as the votes are being counted. The early trends by TV channels show that the Congress and the BJP are in a tight race in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress is challenging the BJP in Chhattisgarh and the BRS in Telangana.

The vote counting began at 8am on Sunday under strict security, marking the end of the intense battle that is considered as a rehearsal before the grand finale in 2024. The outcome of the assembly elections in these four important states will have a huge impact on the possible political dynamics that will emerge in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The Congress, which is the ruling party in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and the BJP, which is the governing party in Madhya Pradesh, are facing a direct competition in these three states, while K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is hoping for a third consecutive victory in Telangana.

The pollsters have given varied predictions, with some exit polls giving an advantage to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and others favouring the Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

The vote counting is going on for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, 119 seats in Telangana and 199 seats in Rajasthan. The voting for one seat in Rajasthan was delayed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner. The voter turnout was recorded at 75.45 per cent, slightly higher than the 74.71 per cent in 2018. Here are the latest updates on the Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023:

Early Trends Of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Results:

According to early trends, the Congress and the BJP are neck-and-neck in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from Sardarpura constituency, and his former deputy Sachin Pilot is also leading from Tonk. BJP leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatanm seat and her colleague Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is leading from Jhotwara constituency.

The counting of postal ballots has been completed, and the EVM counting has started. Before the EVM counting, District election Officer Neelabh Saxena inspected the media room.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta instructed district election officers that as per the provisions of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure by the District Magistrate, after the counting of votes, events such as victory processions, joyous firing, use of DJ vehicles, and vehicle rallies, among others, would be banned.

Sardarpura is one of the most high-profile constituencies as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been winning this Congress bastion since 1998. The BJP has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore in an attempt to challenge the Chief Minister. As per early trends, Gehlot is leading from the constituency.

Tonk is another significant constituency where former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot is competing against BJP’s Ajit Singh Mehta. Pilot is leading in early trends from the constituency. Pilot’s previous victory in 2018 by a large margin makes this seat particularly interesting to watch for.