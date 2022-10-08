Rajasthan: Four killed, 16 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Jodhpur

New Delhi: According to police, four people were killed in a gas cylinder explosion here on Saturday, including three children. Sixteen other people were injured in the accident and are being treated at MGH Hospital. District Collector Himanshu Gupta has ordered an investigation and promised that anyone found to be responsible will be prosecuted by the law. According to ACP (Mandore) Rajendra Prasad Diwakar, at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, several LPG cylinders exploded in a house in the Kirti Nagar area.

Rajasthan | Four persons died and 16 got injured in a gas cylinder explosion in the Kirti Nagar area of Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/x9x0jyl0cw October 8, 2022

"The cylinders were stored in the home of one Bhomaram Lohar, a supplier," Diwakar explained, adding that the cause of the explosion was still unknown. He went on to say that the explosion happened while the cylinders were being refilled. "Three children and an elderly man were severely burned and died on the spot. Sixteen more people were taken to the hospital. Some of them are in critical condition "Diwakar continued.

Following the explosion, the house caught fire and a portion of it collapsed, causing panic in the surrounding area. The explosion also damaged two motorcycles and a vehicle used to transport the cylinders. Four dozen cylinders were recovered from the house during the rescue operation.

After hearing the news, administrative officials and public representatives rushed to the location. They also went to the hospital to meet with the injured and directed the administration to give them the best care possible.

(With PTI Inputs)