Deendayal Upadhyay

Rajasthan government does a U-turn, says Deendayal Upadhyay's name not dropped from school test

This comes a day after reports stated that Ashok Gehlot`s government decided to drop the name of Deendayal Upadhyay from a school test.

ANI Photo

Rajasthan Education Minister GS Dotasra on Thursday said that RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay`s name will not be dropped from the school scholarship test.

"Earlier, we asked the concerned officers why the test was named after Upadhyaya but they failed to give us a logical reason. Now, the government has ordered that the name of the exam will not be changed and it will continue to be known by the same name in future," he said while speaking to media persons here.

Dotasra's response comes a day after it was reported that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot`s government has decided to drop the name of Upadhyay from a school scholarship test known as Pandit Deen Dayal Talent Search Exam.

It was said that the state government dropping the name of Upadhyay as the previous BJP government had named the test after RSS ideologue without giving any substantiate reason.The decision triggered a fresh controversy and the BJP claimed that Congress is scared of Upadhyay.

Deendayal UpadhyayRajasthan GovernmentAshok Gehlot
