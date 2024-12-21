Rajasthan Govt Unveils Rs 2,350 Cr Plan To Curb Road Accidents After Tanker Clash

Following the tragic truck collision incident in Jasipur, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced the initiation of a special campaign aimed at addressing black spots on roads, with the goal of reducing accidents throughout the state.

He stressed the urgent need to identify and repair accident-prone areas to minimize the loss of life and property caused by vehicle collisions.

The Chief Minister directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to prioritise quality in all repair work during the campaign and ensure timely completion. He also emphasised that the state is investing around Rs 2,350 crore to address black spots and improve road safety.

The Chief Minister warned that strict action would be taken against those who fail to adhere to the prescribed standards in road construction and repair.

As per updates, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 40 black spots in the state with improvements underway at a cost of Rs 812.64 crore. Out of these, 13 spots have already been repaired, and work on the remaining spots is in progress.

(With IANS Inputs)