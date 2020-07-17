हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajesh Pilot

Rajasthan High Court defers hearing on pleas of Sachin Pilot, 18 Congress MLAs till July 20

Rajasthan HC deferred its hearing till July 20 in the amended petition filed by sacked DCM Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs, challenging the Speaker's disqualification notices served to them. 

Rajasthan High Court defers hearing on pleas of Sachin Pilot, 18 Congress MLAs till July 20
Image courtesy: ANI

Jaipur: Rajasthan High Court on Friday (July 17) deferred its hearing till July 20 in the amended petition filed by sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress dissident MLAs challenging the Speaker's disqualification notices served to them. 

The High Court also directed the Speaker not to take any action in the matter till 5.30 pm on July 21.

The court began hearing on a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against disqualification notices issued to them by the Assembly Speaker. 

Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 dissident MLAs on Thursday moved the high court. Their petition first came up before the court of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma at about 3 pm yesterday but the dissidents' advocate Harish Salve sought time to file a fresh plea. 

At 5 pm, the Sachin Pilot camp submitted an amended petition and the court referred it Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty, for the appointment of a two-judge bench. 

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is also a Congress leader, is representing the Speaker's office, while Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, who earlier represented the BJP-led government at the Centre in the past, are pleading on behalf of the Sachin Pilot camp.

Tags:
Rajesh PilotRajasthan High CourtRajasthan crisisAshok Gehlot
Next
Story

JAC Jharkhand Intermediate Class 12 results 2020 declared, check jac.jharkhand.gov.in for Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Daltonganj, Jamtara, Godda, Hazaribagh results
  • 10,03,832Confirmed
  • 25,602Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M20S

Vikas Dubey's encounter not faked, bullets fired in self-defense: UP Police replies to Supreme Court