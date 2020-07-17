Rajasthan High Court defers hearing on pleas of Sachin Pilot, 18 Congress MLAs till July 20

Jaipur: Rajasthan High Court on Friday (July 17) deferred its hearing till July 20 in the amended petition filed by sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress dissident MLAs challenging the Speaker's disqualification notices served to them.

The High Court also directed the Speaker not to take any action in the matter till 5.30 pm on July 21.

The court began hearing on a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against disqualification notices issued to them by the Assembly Speaker.

Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 dissident MLAs on Thursday moved the high court. Their petition first came up before the court of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma at about 3 pm yesterday but the dissidents' advocate Harish Salve sought time to file a fresh plea.

At 5 pm, the Sachin Pilot camp submitted an amended petition and the court referred it Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty, for the appointment of a two-judge bench.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is also a Congress leader, is representing the Speaker's office, while Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, who earlier represented the BJP-led government at the Centre in the past, are pleading on behalf of the Sachin Pilot camp.