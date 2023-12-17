Rajasthan Horror: Girl Gang-Raped By Drivers In Moving Bus On Way To Jaipur

Jaipur: A shocking incident reminiscent of the infamous Nirbhaya case in Delhi has unfolded in Rajasthan. A young girl, travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur, became the victim of a heinous crime as she was allegedly gang-raped by two bus drivers on the nights of December 9 and 10.

The girl, en route to her uncle's home in Jaipur, had boarded a bus on the evening of December 9. Faced with a lack of available seats, she was directed to sit in the cabin. It was during the journey that the drivers took advantage of the situation, sexually assaulting her in a horrifying manner, each taking turns.

Bassi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Phoolchand Meena revealed, "When other passengers vacated the cabin, the drivers raped her." This disturbing incident draws parallels to the Nirbhaya case, sending shockwaves through the region.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Bassi ACP Phoolchand Meena says, "Around 7:30 pm on 9th December, a girl was travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur, to her uncle's home. She boarded a bus and since she didn't get any seat, she was made to sit in the cabin. During the journey, when other… pic.twitter.com/4efaW8bbLM December 16, 2023

The passengers on the bus became unwitting witnesses to the unfolding tragedy. Growing suspicious, they opened the cabin door, discovering the girl in a distressing state. Angered by the situation, they confronted and assaulted the drivers. One of the perpetrators managed to escape, while the other was apprehended after the bus was driven to a nearby petrol pump.

The traumatized girl was promptly taken to the police station, where her uncle was summoned to file a complaint. ACP Meena emphasized, "When the girl disclosed the incident to the passengers, she was taken to the police station, and her uncle filed the complaint report."

As the investigation unfolds, one of the drivers, identified as Mohammed Arif, has been arrested. However, the search intensifies for the other driver, Lalit, who is currently on the run.

Eerie Resemblance To Delhi's Nirbhaya Case

This distressing incident mirrors the 2012 Delhi gang rape that occurred in the same month, leaving an indelible mark on the nation. The gruesome assault on a young woman aboard a moving bus in Delhi led to her tragic death a few months later, sparking widespread outrage and calls for justice.

In Rajasthan, as the echoes of the past resurface, authorities are under pressure to ensure swift and decisive action against the perpetrators, bringing justice to the victim and sending a stern message against such heinous acts.