हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

Rajasthan imposes Section 144 in 11 districts as coronavirus cases surge

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the decision was taken in public interest and  further urged people to follow the instructions. 

Rajasthan imposes Section 144 in 11 districts as coronavirus cases surge

Jaipur: As the coronavirus cases continue to increase in Rajasthan, the state government has decided to impose Section 144 in eleven districts from Monday (September 21). Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the decision was taken in public interest and urged people to follow the instructions. 

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot took the decision late Saturday during a review meeting on the pandemic. The 11 districts are -- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur.

In a series of Tweet, Gehlot said, ''Section-144 is being implemented in many districts of the state from Moday, this has been done in public interest. I appeal to all to follow the instructions. The government wants the public to corporate in maintaining the rule. This is being done in view of the increasing infection of the Coronavirus.''

The Unlock guidelines and restrictions will continue, the same has been extended till October 31, said CM Gehlot. The Rajasthan government has permitted 20 people to attend funeral and 50 for marriage functions.

"While the already announced unlock guidelines and restrictions will remain, the same has been extended till October 31. Section-144 has been imposed in 11 districts of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur where more coronavirus cases are being reported," he said.

Section 144 prohibits an assembly of more than five persons at a place.

Tags:
RajasthanUnlock 4.0CoronavirusSection 144
Next
Story

24 directors of Ghaziabad bank booked for embezzling around Rs 100 crore
  • 54,00,619Confirmed
  • 86,752Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M17S

Yudh 2.0: America ready for 'Star Wars' war?