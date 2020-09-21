Rajasthan imposes Section 144 in 11 districts as coronavirus cases surge

Jaipur: As the coronavirus cases continue to increase in Rajasthan, the state government has decided to impose Section 144 in eleven districts from Monday (September 21). Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the decision was taken in public interest and urged people to follow the instructions.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot took the decision late Saturday during a review meeting on the pandemic. The 11 districts are -- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur.

In a series of Tweet, Gehlot said, ''Section-144 is being implemented in many districts of the state from Moday, this has been done in public interest. I appeal to all to follow the instructions. The government wants the public to corporate in maintaining the rule. This is being done in view of the increasing infection of the Coronavirus.''

The Unlock guidelines and restrictions will continue, the same has been extended till October 31, said CM Gehlot. The Rajasthan government has permitted 20 people to attend funeral and 50 for marriage functions.

"While the already announced unlock guidelines and restrictions will remain, the same has been extended till October 31. Section-144 has been imposed in 11 districts of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur where more coronavirus cases are being reported," he said.

Section 144 prohibits an assembly of more than five persons at a place.