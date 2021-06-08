Rajasthan issues 'modified lockdown 2.0' guidelines, eases curbs from today, check what's allowed and what's not

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Monday (June 7, 2021) issued 'modified lockdown 2.0' guidelines and announced certain relaxations to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the new guidelines will come into effect from Tuesday (June 8) 5 am.

The step has been taken in view of the dip in the number of COVID-19 infections and the positivity rate in the state.

The 'public discipline weekend curfew', however, will continue from 5 pm on Fridays to 5 am on Mondays until further orders.

"The rate of infection has come down in the state, but the virus is not completely gone yet. Keeping this in mind, all the people of the state are expected to ensure effective adherence to the COVID-19 protocol," CM Gehlot said.

रविवार को हुई राज्य मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में लिए गए निर्णयों के क्रम में गृह विभाग ने आज प्रदेश में त्रिस्तरीय जनअनुशासन मॉडिफाइड लॉकडाउन2.0 की गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी है।गाइडलाइन के अनुसार प्रतिबंधों में मंगलवार 8 जून प्रातः 5 बजे से छूट और बढ़ाने के संबंध में निर्णय लिया गया है

1/3 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 7, 2021

राज्य में संक्रमण की दर कम हुई है, लेकिन अभी संक्रमण पूरी तरह समाप्त नहीं हुआ है। इसको ध्यान में रखते हुए सभी प्रदेशवासियों से कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की प्रभावी पालना सुनिश्चित करने की अपेक्षा की गई है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 7, 2021

Check what's allowed in Rajasthan's modified lockdown 2.0 guidelines:

Government and private offices in the state can stay open till 4 pm with 50 per cent of staff presence.

Parks can open from 5 am to 8 am.

Shops and commercial establishments of permitted categories can open from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday.

Operation of roadways and private buses will be allowed in the state from June 10.

Private vehicles will be allowed to ply from 5 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.

Passengers coming from outside the state will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. However, those fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter Rajasthan without a test report.

Work will be allowed in all industries and units related to construction so that migration of workers can be stopped, the guidelines said.

Shops dealing in agricultural inputs and equipment, fruits, vegetables and flowers, and mandis can function daily from 6 am to 4 pm.

Those dealing in processed food, sweets, baked goods etc, can open from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday.



Check what's not allowed in Rajasthan's modified lockdown 2.0 guidelines:



Dining in restaurants will not be allowed, takeaways will be available. The facility of home delivery from these establishments will be allowed till 10 pm.

Gatherings of all kinds, public, social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious, processions and fairs will continue to be banned.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums, swimming pools, gyms, amusement parks, picnic spots, sports grounds and similar places will remain closed in the state.

Coaching institutions and libraries etc will also remain closed.

Fully air-conditioned shopping complexes/malls will not be allowed to open.

City bus and minibus services running within the city will be prohibited. No person will be allowed to travel standing inside a bus.

Weddings are expected to be postponed till June 30. However, marriages at home or in courts have been allowed with a maximum of 11 guests.

Check detailed guidelines below:

जन सामान्य की सुविधा एवं आवश्यक सेवाओं और वस्तुओं की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करने की दृष्टि से विभिन्न गतिविधियों में और छूट दी गई है। छूट का दायरा धीरे-धीरे और बढ़ाया जा सकेगा। त्रिस्तरीय जनअनुशासन मॉडिफाइड लॉकडाउन 2.0

अनुमत गतिविधियां:-

3/3 pic.twitter.com/aCuwQQpvsU — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 7, 2021

This is to be noted that the Gehlot government had imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24, which was later extended till June 8. But from June 2, relaxations were announced considering the decrease in the cases of infection.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan recorded 629 cases and 31 fatalities on Monday. The state has so far seen a total of 9,46,975 coronavirus infections, of which, 8,687 people have died. Rajasthan currently has 15,744 active cases.