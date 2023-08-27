Rajasthan: Kashmiri Students 'Attack' Others Over Chandrayaan-3 Celebrations; 'Raise' Allah-Hu-Akbar Chants

Rajasthan's Mewar University is again in the news for clashes between Kashmiri and other students. This time, the alleged reason behind the clashes is said to be the celebrations of Chandrayaan-3's success. According to a report by Zee News, a minor dispute between two student factions in Mewar University took a grim turn resulting in stone pelting and sword attack. According to the information received from the university, this ruckus started in the university mess where some Kashmiri students thrashed a student named Rahul, who was sitting there while having food, accusing him of staring at them. However, the actual reason is allegedly said to be the celebrations for Chandrayaan-3's success. The alleged assault by the Kashmiri students led to a fierce scuffle between them and those who came in support of Rahul. In the scuffle, two students Ayush and Krishnapal Sharma were seriously injured and were taken to a hospital.

On getting information about the incident, the officials of Hindu organizations reached the district hospital, where they expressed their displeasure for not taking effective action against the accused students. Ayush had to be referred to Udaipur by giving first aid in the district hospital late at night after the vein of his hand was cut in the attack using some sharp objects. In this whole case, the police have arrested 36 accused for breach of peace. At the same time, after the incident, additional police force has been deployed outside the university campus. The police have appealed to the students of both communities to maintain peace.

It is also being claimed that Ayush Sharma, an engineering student from Gulabpura, celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on August 23 at the university which was not liked by the Kashmiri students. Ayush celebrated while having food in the mess. Slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram were raised. According to the reports, 10 to 12 Kashmiri students present there allegedly expressed displeasure over this and attacked them with sharp weapons.

Local students allege that after fighting with Hindu students, Kashmiri students waved sharp weapons and sticks at the university campus. On the other hand, even after several hours of the incident, the Mewar University management is refraining from saying anything. Although the university management has formed an inquiry committee regarding this matter, which will submit its report. Some videos of this incident have also surfaced online where Kashmiri students are seen creating a ruckus while raising slogans of Allah-hu-Akbar. At present, the situation is tense but under control.

Talking about the local students, the students have alleged that such communal tension and cases of spoiling communal harmony often come to the fore at Mewar University. They claimed that Kashmiri students often take provocative actions due to which the possibility of communal tension increase. Students claim that Kashmiri students had earlier raised slogans in support of Pakistan after Pakistan's victory in the match between India and Pakistan during the Cricket T20 World Cup 2021.