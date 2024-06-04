Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP Retains Majority But Suffers Setback Compared To 2019

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Chunav Results 2024 Live: As the vote counting nears completion, the results from the 543 parliamentary seats are likely to determine the fate of candidates in 25 Rajasthan Lok Sabha seats. Early trends show the BJP leading or having won 14 seats, while the Congress party is leading or has won 8 seats, according to the Election Commission of India. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - RLTP, and Bharat Adivasi Party are each leading or have won one seat.

The BJP secured victory in all 25 seats during the general elections of both 2014 and 2019. In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a total of 266 candidates are competing for the 25 seats, with 19 being women candidates.

BJP workers celebrated at the state BJP headquarters after the victory of BJP candidate Manju Sharma from the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat. Manju Sharma registered a decisive victory against Congress candidate Pratap Singh Khachariyawas with a significant margin of 3,31,767 votes.

Notably, BJP's Manju Sharma and Congress candidate Pratap Singh Khachariyawas were the two key candidates from the Jaipur constituency. In Udaipur, BJP candidate Manna Lal Rawat is leading or has won against Congress candidate Tarachand Meena by a margin of over 2,59,590 votes. BJP candidate Manju Sharma is the daughter of Bhanwar Lal Sharma, a prominent and senior BJP member. Bhanwar Lal Sharma has served as the MLA for the Hawamahal Assembly seat six times, from 1977 to 1998, setting a record for the most terms from this constituency.

In Rajsamand, BJP candidate Mahima Kumari Mewar won the seat against Congress candidate Dr. Damodar Gurjar by a margin of over 3,92,223 votes. Mahima Kumari Mewar received 7,81,203 votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

In Jalore, BJP candidate Lumbaram secured victory against former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, by a margin of over 2,01,543 votes. Lumbaram received a total of 7,96,783 votes in the constituency.

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's son, Dushyant Singh, is leading or has won against Congress leader Urmila Jain by a margin of over 3,70,989 votes in the constituency. Dushyant Singh has received 8,65,376 votes so far.

In Ajmer, BJP candidate Bhagirath Choudhary won the seat after defeating Congress leader Ramchandra Choudhary by a margin of over 3,29,991 votes. Bhagirath Choudhary received a total of 7,47,462 votes.

Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP candidate Om Birla (Kota) was leading with 449894 votes, Union minister Arjun Meghwal (Bikaner) was leading with 523850 votes, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jodhpur) was leading with 374546 votes and Bhupendra Yadav (Alwar) were leading with 471006 votes. Union minister Kailash Chaudhary (Barmer) was trailing with a margin of 203350 in third place behind Ummeda Ram Beniwal and Ravindra Singh Bhati.

Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat is leading in the Banswara seat with a margin of 179125 votes from BJP's Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya who was in second place with 386399 votes while RLP candidate Hanuman Beniwal was leading in the Nagaur seat with 545261 votes.CPI(M) candidate Amra Ram is ahead in the Sikar seat by a margin of 56277 votes from second place candidate of Sumedhanand Saraswati.

Out of 25 seats, the BJP has won 5 seats and is leading or winning in 9 seats. Overall, the BJP is leading or winning in 14 seats, while Congress is leading in 8 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the Jaipur constituency voted 68.48% on April 19, 2024.