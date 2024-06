Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajasthan comprises 25 Lok Sabha seats and the voting for Rajasthan general election took place in two phases. In the first phase, April 19 voting was conducted on 12 seats while the voting on the remaining 13 seats was held in the second phase, April 26. Rajasthan is majorly dominated by two parties, The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress.

The face to face fight in the state is between Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress. According to Exit polls released by different channels, BJP is likely to win 18-20 seats whereas Congress, part of INDIA bloc, may gain 8 seats. Earlier, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections Bharatiya Janata Party won 24 seats out of 25 seats.