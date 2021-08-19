हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan

Rajasthan man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping 7-year-old boy

Rajasthan man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping 7-year-old boy
Representational Image

KOTA: A POCSO Court here has convicted a 22-year-old man for raping a boy and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment, a public prosecutor said on Thursday (August 19). In addition to the jail term, the court slapped a fine of Rs 37,000 on the convict.

Ravinder Singh Rajput, a resident of Badgaun under Kunhari Police Station area, was convicted for sodomising the boy in his neighbourhood two years ago, public prosecutor at POCSO Court 4, Dhirendra Choudhary, told reporters. Rajput lured the boy when he was playing outside his house on June 12, 2019, and took him to an isolated place where he raped him.

The child later told his father about the incident and he lodged a complaint against Rajput at Kunhari Police Station, Choudhary said. Rajput was booked under Section 377of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

POCSO court 4 Judge Mohammad Arif held Rajput guilty after hearing testimonies of at least 14 witnesses.

