Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2020: BJP wins 1835 panchayat samiti wards, Congress 1718

The BJP won 1,835 of the 4,371 Panchayat Samiti constituencies in Rajasthan and managed to cross the majority mark on its own in 11 Zilla Parishad seats, winning 312 of the 636 Zilla Parishad seats. The result is based on the data published by the Rajasthan State Election Commission website at 11.40 pm on Tuesday (December 8).

In 222 Panchayat Samitis in Rajasthan, the BJP has won 1,835 wards while the Congress has managed to win 1,718 wards. Independent candidates won in 422 constituencies while the RLP has bagged 56 constituencies. The CPM managed to win in 16 constituencies, the BSP three.

For the Zilla Parishad elections in Rajasthan, results for 597 of the 636 constitutions across 21 Zilla Parishad were declared at 11.40 pm with the BJP winning 312 constituencies and the Congress 239. BJP ally RLP bagged 10 seats.

A total of 17 Independent candidates won in Zilla Parishad elections while the CPM recorded win on two seats in the Hanumangarh Zilla Parishad.

The BJP has hit the majority mark in 11 Zilla Parishads and the ruling Congress has a clear majority in five Zilla Parishads.

The BJP won 21 of the 25 seats in Chittorgarh Zilla Parishad and 15 of the 25 constituencies in Tonk Zilla Parishad.

As per Rajasthan SEC data at 11.40 pm, the BJP has bagged clear majority in Ajmer Zilla Parishad (BJP-21, Congress-11), Bhilwara Zilla Parishad (BJP-24, Congress-13), Chittorgarh Zilla Parishad (BJP-21, Congress-4), Churu Zilla Parishad (BJP-20, Congress-7), Jalore Zilla Parishad (BJP-19, Congress 12), Jhalawar Zilla Parishad (BJP-19, Congress-7), Jhunjhunu Zilla Parishad (BJP-20, Congress-13), Rajsamand Zilla Parishad (BJP-17, Congress -8).

The BJP's ally RLP, which has won 10 Zilla Parishad seats, could help the BJP gain control Barmer and Nagaur Zilla Parishads.

The Congress has won just five of the 21 Zilla Parishads. The ruling party registered victory in Banswara Zilla Parishad, Bikaner Zilla Parishad, Jaisalmer Zilla Parishad, Pratapgarh Zilla Parishad, and Hanumangarh Zilla Parishad.

The polling to elect 636 Zilla Parishad members and 4,371 Panchayat Samiti members was held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur.

A total of 1,778 candidates contested the Zilla Parishad elections while 12,663 candidates were in the fray for Panchayat Samiti elections. The polling was held on November 23, 27 and December 1, 5.