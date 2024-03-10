Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike: Fuel Stations Go On Strike Demanding Reduction In VAT

Petrol pumps in key cities of Rajasthan are keeping closed today leading to trouble for commuters. The two-day strike has been called by Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association as they gave a "No Purchase, No Sale" strike call starting at 6 am today. The strike aims to draw the attention of the government to the high fuel prices in the state due to higher VAT. The strike also comes after a change of government in the state in December. The BJP, which came to power in the state after throwing out the Congress regime, has promised to look into the higher fuel price issue. Addressing rallies during the assembly elections held in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to look into ways to reduce the fuel prices in the state. Long queues were witnessed at fuel stations yesterday.

Treasurer of Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association Sandeep Bageria said that the petrol pump operators in the state are continuously facing losses due to increased VAT in Rajasthan. "Due to increased VAT in Rajasthan, petrol pump operators are continuously facing losses. We have been demanding the government reduce VAT for a long time, but no hearing is taking place. Petrol is being sold much cheaper in neighbouring states than in Rajasthan. Another demand is that the commission of dealers has not increased for the last 7 years. Due to this, most of the petrol pumps in Rajasthan are on the verge of closure," he said.

Bageria claimed that 33 per cent of dealers of the trade association are on the verge of shutting down. He said that while PM Modi had promised that the BJP government would reduce the prices of petrol, no such thing happened. "Rajasthan has the highest VAT on petrol, so it is needed to reduce the prices of petrol in the state, which are on par with the prices in other states," he said.

The Rajasthan government then led by Ashok Gehlot had increased VAT on petrol during Covid but the same was not rolled back even after the pandemic ended.