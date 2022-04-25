हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan

Rajasthan police arrest priest for denying entry to Dalit couple in temple

A video of the incident went viral purportedly showing the priest stopping the Dalit couple at the gate of the temple at Neelkanth village in Rajasthan's Jalore. 

Rajasthan police arrests priest for denying entry to Dalit couple in temple
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan police Sunday arrested a priest for allegedly not allowing a newlywed Dalit couple to offer prayers at a temple in Jalore, officials said.

A video of the incident on Saturday also went viral purportedly showing Vela Bharti stopping the couple at the gate of the temple at Neelkanth village under Ahore subdivision of the district.
The video also captures the ensuing argument between them.

The aggrieved family members then approached the police and filed a case against the priest under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. "We have registered a case under SC/ST Act against the priest and arrested him," Jalore Superintendent of Police Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla said on Sunday.

According to the complaint, Kuka Ram's baraat had reached Neelkanth village on Saturday and the couple wanted offer a coconut at the temple after their wedding. "When we reached there, the priest stopped us at the gate and asked us to offer the coconut outside. He asked us not to enter the temple as we are from the Dalit community," according to a complaint filed by Tara Ram, the bride's cousin.

It said some villagers also joined the argument and supported the priest, saying it was the decision of the village and there was no point in arguing with the priest. "We pleaded with the priest a lot but he was adamant. After that, we filed a complaint against the priest with the police," Tara Ram said.

