NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN POLICE RESULT 2022

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 RELEASED at police.rajasthan.gov.in- Here is the direct link to check scores

 The Directorate of Rajasthan Police has declared the result for the post of Constable in Rajasthan Police, scroll down for the direct link to check scorecards.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 07:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 RELEASED at police.rajasthan.gov.in- Here is the direct link to check scores

Rajasthan Police Constable: The Directorate of Rajasthan Police has declared the result for the post of Constable in Rajasthan Police. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on May 16, 2022 and the answer key was released on July 5, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till July 7, 2022. Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check scores here

Rajasthan Police Constable: Here is how to download the result

Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Earlier on July 04, the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key was released. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections till July 07, 2022. A total of 4388 vacant posts will be filled in Rajasthan Police. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Rajasthan Police.

Live Tv

Rajasthan Police Result 2022Rajasthan Police RecruitmentRajasthanraj policerajasthan state open result 2022rajasthan police resultraj police resultconstable result 2022www.police.rajasthan.gov.in 2022raj.policepolice constable result 2022first india news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Double standard' on freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states