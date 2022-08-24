Rajasthan Police Constable: The Directorate of Rajasthan Police has declared the result for the post of Constable in Rajasthan Police. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on May 16, 2022 and the answer key was released on July 5, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till July 7, 2022. Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

Rajasthan Police Constable: Here is how to download the result

Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Earlier on July 04, the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key was released. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections till July 07, 2022. A total of 4388 vacant posts will be filled in Rajasthan Police. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Rajasthan Police.