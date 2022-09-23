Rajasthan politics: Ashoka Gehlot loyalists ready to accept any CM appointed by Congress

New Delhi: Rajasthan's political turmoil has heightened following indications of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot becoming Congress president and resigning as CM. The six BSP-origin MLAs have hinted at a shift in their old stance in the event of a new CM. Even as the Sachin Pilot camp made noises, the BSP turncoats were considered Gehlot loyalists and supported him throughout. On the question of making Sachin Pilot or anyone else the CM, Minister of State for Rural Development Rajendra Singh Gudha, a staunch Gehlot supporter, has stated that they are in agreement with the party's high command and will follow the direction. "Anyone being made the CM by the high command is acceptable. We are with the decision that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take. Even if Bharosi Lal Jatav is made the CM, we are still together," While interacting with the media here Mr Gudha said this.

Gudha stated, in contrast to Ashok Gehlot's statement on the selection of the next CM, "Whatever decisions are taken in the Congress, the decision of the high command is valid." At the very least, we six MLAs in Group Six have assurances that they are all with the high command.

"We are members of the Congress. Whatever decision is taken by our Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, we will accept it. As far as I know, there are no if or buts in it. The decision taken by Delhi will be valid for all."

The minister said, "We have been in the government twice. The decision, which is made by the high command, according to my knowledge, all the MLAs will accept. Even if Sonia Gandhi will make Bharosi Lal Jatav the Chief Minister, we are still together. Those who are seeing that Ashok Gehlot is becoming the national president, know more about everything in this matter. Whatever big leaders do in this matter, they will do it with understanding, we are with them."

Gudha has sent a political message by deviating from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement. Gudha has stated that the MLAs associated with G-6 will support the party rather than any individual.