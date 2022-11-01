Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY at panjiyakpredeled.in- Steps to check result here

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022: Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination, Rajasthan Pre DELEd result 2022 will be released today, November 1, 2022. Rajasthan Pre DELED result date 2022 was announced on Monday by state education minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla. The results can be checked and downloaded from the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in, by candidates who took the exam. As stated by the Minister, the Department of Elementary Education in Rajasthan would release the Rajasthan Pre DELEd result 2022 link in the evening. Students are required to pay Rs. 200 per course without a late fee and an extra Rs. 1100 with a late fee. Rajasthan's Education minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted, "The exam result of Pre D L Ed Exam 2022 will be released tomorrow on 1st November 2022 afternoon. 599294 candidates appeared in this examination."

प्री डी एल एड परीक्षा 2022 का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दिनांक 1 नवंबर 2022 को दोपहर बाद जारी किया जाएगा। इस परीक्षा में 599294 अभ्यार्थी सम्मलित हुए। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) October 31, 2022

Rajasthan Pre DELED Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Check the Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam result

Take a printout for future reference.

According to the schedule, the Rajasthan Pre-DELEd test for 2022 was held on October 8th. There were 599294 applicants that showed up for the entrance test. The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) Pre-DELEd test was held by the Department of Elementary Education (DElEd) of Rajasthan in order to grant admission to the 25, 000 seats available at the 372 DElEd institutes located around the state.