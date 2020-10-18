Rajasthan PTET Result 2020 for two-year B.Ed course declared

JAIPUR: Government Dungar College, Bikaner (Rajasthan) on Saturday released its Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 results. Omprakash Beniwal has topped PTET exam 2020.

Candidates who appear in the exam can check Rajasthan PTET B.Ed results 2020 on the official website — www.ptetdcb2020.com.

PTET Coordinator Dr GP Singh said Om Prakash Beniwal of Barmer secured the top rank in Science stream by securing 521 marks out of 600 across the state. Hemant Kumar Goyal of Sawai Madhopur secured 520 marks and Ramesh Kumar of Barmer secured 512 marks and stood second and third respectively, said TOI report.

In the Art stream, Gajendra Singh Bhadu of Barmer secured 509 marks and topped among students. Vivek Motwani of Jaipur, who secured the second position, scored 507 marks. Joginder Kumar of Barmer secured 506 marks position and stood third.

As per the details shared by exam authorities, a total of 3,27,270 candidates had appeared for the B.Ed. 2-year course, which was held on 16th Sept 2020.

The results were declared by Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati from his residence in Jaipur.

Here's how to check Rajasthan PTET results 2020 for B.Ed 2-year course:

STEP 1: Visit the official website at ptetdcb2020.com

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "BEd 2 year course."

STEP 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page, where they will have to click on the link "Result PTET 2020".

STEP 4: Key in their credentials to login.

STEP 5: The results will be displayed on the screen.

