Rajasthan Board Exams

Rajasthan RBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2021 cancelled, Education minister instructs officials over marking policy

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday (June 2) announced the cancellation of Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the decision during a press conference and gave necessary instructions to concerned officials. 

Representational Image
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday (June 2) announced the cancellation of Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the decision during a press conference and gave necessary instructions to concerned officials. 

After, the Centre had on Tuesday cancelled the class 12 CISCE and CBSE board exams several states have also announced a similar decision. Both class 10 and 12 board exams have been cancelled this year considering the health and safety of students amid the pandemic.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced mass promotion without exams classes 1 to 6 as well as for classes 8, 9 and 11. At the school level, only class 10 and 12 students are left without a final decision.

