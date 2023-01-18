Rajasthan reels under severe cold; Sikar freezes at - 2.2 degrees celsius
The night temperature was minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Churu and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, according to a meteorological department report.
- Rajasthan witnessed intense cold conditions on Wednesday
- Sikar, Churu and Karauli recording night temperatures below the freezing point
- Weather department has predicted relief from the intense cold wave from Thursday
Jaipur: Rajasthan witnessed intense cold conditions on Wednesday with Sikar, Churu and Karauli recording night temperatures below the freezing point and Fatehpur reeling at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius. The night temperature was minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Churu and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, according to a meteorological department report.
Sangaria (Hanumangarh), Chittorgarh, Alwar, Anta (Baran) recorded minimum temperatures at 0.3 degree Celsius, 0.1 degree Celsius, 0.5 degree Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius while it was 3.1 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar and 8.4 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur.
The department has predicted relief from the intense cold wave conditions from Thursday.
Churu in Rajasthan recorded a minimum temperature of -1.2°C while Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of -1.5°C, says IMD
Narnaul in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5°C while Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.0°C, says IMD — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023
