Rajasthan reels under severe cold; Sikar freezes at - 2.2 degrees celsius

The night temperature was minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Churu and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, according to a meteorological department report. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
  • Rajasthan witnessed intense cold conditions on Wednesday
  • Sikar, Churu and Karauli recording night temperatures below the freezing point
  • Weather department has predicted relief from the intense cold wave from Thursday

Jaipur: Rajasthan witnessed intense cold conditions on Wednesday with Sikar, Churu and Karauli recording night temperatures below the freezing point and Fatehpur reeling at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius. The night temperature was minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Churu and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, according to a meteorological department report. 

Sangaria (Hanumangarh), Chittorgarh, Alwar, Anta (Baran) recorded minimum temperatures at 0.3 degree Celsius, 0.1 degree Celsius, 0.5 degree Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius while it was 3.1 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar and 8.4 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur.

Also Read: Fresh cold wave hits Delhi, temperature drops to 1.4 degrees Celsius; no relief in sight till...

The department has predicted relief from the intense cold wave conditions from Thursday.

