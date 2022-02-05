Rajasthan relaxes Covid-19 curbs from today- Check what's allowed, what's not

New Delhi: Further relaxing Covid-19 restrictions, the Rajasthan government on Friday (February 4, 2022) decided to lift the night curfew in the state and allow up to 250 people at private and public gatherings.

The revised rules will come into effect from Saturday (February 5, 2022), the government said. Religious places have also been allowed to function as per their regular schedule and offerings by devotees will be allowed, the guidelines said.

The Rajasthan government had also allowed the reopening of schools for classes X to XII from February 1. Classes for standard VI to IX will restart from February 10 in the state.

Here are new Covid-19 guidelines:

- Night curfew, which was earlier applicable from 11 PM to 5 AM every day has been lifted.

- A maximum of 250 people will be allowed in public, political, social, cultural, sports related, educational, religious, entertainment programmes. However, information about such programmes will have to be given beforehand on the online web portal or on 181.

- A maximum of 250 people will be allowed at weddings, excluding members of the music band.

- All religious places in the state will be reopened for devotees and visitors as per the usual schedule.

- Academic activities have already resumed in the state from February 1 after the re-opening of classes X to XII. Notably, classes VI to IX will re-open from February 10.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported 8,073 Covid-19 cases and 22 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the state to 12,29,134 and the death toll to 9,332. Six deaths were also reported. The count of recoveries stands at 11,60,289, and the tally of active cases is at 59,513.