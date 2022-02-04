Rajasthan relaxes Covid-19 curbs, no more night curfew, religious places to reopen

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Friday (February 4) relaxed Covid-19 curbs in view of the decline in coronavirus infections.

As per the new guidelines, the government decided to lift the night curfew and permitted up to 250 people at private and public gatherings, PTI reported. These new rules will be enforced from February 5.

Religious places have also been allowed to function as per their regular schedule and offerings by devotees will be allowed, the guidelines said.

Earlier, night curfew was imposed in the state from 11 pm to 5 am, while a maximum of 100 people were allowed at events such as weddings.

The Rajasthan government had also allowed the reopening of schools for classes X to XII from February 1. Classes for standard VI to IX will restart from February 10 in the state.

On Thursday, the Centre issued revised guidelines for the reopening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions after consultation with states.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan registered 8,073 new Covid-19 cases and 22 fatalities on Thursday, which took the total tally in the state to 12,29,134 and the death toll to 9,332. The state has currently 59,513 active cases.

(With agency inputs)

