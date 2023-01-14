Rajasthan RPSC paper leak case: JDA continues demolition of key accused's house in Jaipur

New Delhi: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Saturday (January 14) continued its demolition drive on the illegally constructed house of Bhupendra Saran, the main accused in the paper leak of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) teachers' recruitment examination. The JDA started the demolition of the illegally constructed portion of Saran's house at around 4 pm.

Talking to ANI, the Chief Enforcement Officer of JDA said that the authority is taking utmost care while demolishing the house so that no damage to adjoining properties or the legal portion of the property that is being demolished occurs.

Rajasthan | Illegally constructed portions of the residence of RPSC paper leak's main accused Bhupendra Saran being demolished in Jaipur.



Earlier, the hearing on this matter was completed in JDA`s tribunal court, which asked JDA to demolish the illegal portion of the house and keep the approved portion safe. The tribunal had given orders rejecting the petition of Saran. Saran`s lawyer also accepted in the court that he had made illegal construction.



The court had directed JDA not to take action till the completion of the hearing.



On Thursday, Saran`s wife Elchi Saran, his brother Gopal Saran and Gopal`s wife Indubala Saran had challenged the notice by filing two separate appeals in the tribunal court. Earlier, a petition was also filed on behalf of Saran in the Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court on this count.



The high court, while hearing the matter, had dismissed the petition and instructed the tribunal court to finish the matter at the earliest.

