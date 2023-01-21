Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot trade barbs as infighting takes centerstage ahead of polls

Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Rajasthan, the infighting within Congress has grabbed the centrestage in state politics with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot trading barbs without naming each other. Pilot had indirectly slammed Ashok Gehlot alleging inaction in the paper leak case as well as against Vasundhra Raje in a corruption case. On the other hand, Gehlot had said that if someone has proof and names, it should be given to the chief minister for necessary action.

The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot yesterday said that he has not made any personal attacks against anyone during his various public meetings in the state in the last five days. "I went to different districts of the state in the last five days, but the topics I spoke on during these days were based on issues of farmers and youth. There were no personal attacks on anyone," Pilot said while addressing a youth gathering after inaugurating a library at Maharaja College.

He further took a swipe at those leaders who remark their opponents `personally` and said that the leaders, during the polls should oppose each other on the basis of issues and ideologies, not on personal grounds. "In politics, I have always respected my opponents who contest elections against me and I have always given respect to those who oppose me. I have respected their policies, and administrative work and I also have exposed corruption but never used those words for opponents which I myself cannot hear for me. When polls come, we oppose each other and we should do it, but it should be done on basis of issues and ideologies. It is easy to indulge in personal attacks and speak foul language," Pilot said.

Pilot is conducting a mass-contact campaign without the official involvement of the state committee which has reignited trouble for the Congress in Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Gehlot recently said that a big corona has entered the party. Though he did not take any name, it was perceived to be aimed at Pilot. In a video, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, without naming anyone, had said, "I have resumed meetings. Earlier there was corona. A big corona has also entered our party."

Reacting to Gehlot's big corona remark, Congress MLA and Sachin Pilot loyalist Ved Prakash Solanki said that if corona has crept in then vaccination is needed. "If Corona has crept in, then vaccination is needed. If the right vaccine doesn`t come at the right time, results would be lethal for the entire Rajasthan," said Solanki. He said that if a vaccine does not come in time, it will cause major losses.

Meanwhile, Union minister GS Shekhawat said that it's not only Sachin Pilot who raised questions, but CM Gehlot's own ministers and MLAs keep questioning the government.