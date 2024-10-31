Advertisement
Rajasthan Shocker: Body Of 50-Year-Old Woman Found Chopped Into 6 Pieces In Jodhpur

The police stated that the victim was allegedly murdered by a long-time family friend.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rajasthan Shocker: Body Of 50-Year-Old Woman Found Chopped Into 6 Pieces In Jodhpur Representative Image

In a shocking and disturbing incident, the body of a 50-year-old woman was recovered in Jodhpur on Wednesday, two days after her family reported her missing.

The victim's body was found in six pieces. The remains were sent to AIIMS Hospital for post-mortem examination.

On October 27, Anita Chaudhary, owner of a Jodhpur beauty salon, closed her business at 2:30 pm but failed to return home that evening. Her concerned husband, Manmohan Chaudhary (56), reported her missing to the police the following day.

The police traced Anita Chaudhary's mobile phone location and call records, which led them to a nearby residence belonging to Gul Mohammad, a crucial lead in the case.

According to NDTV reports, the police stated that Anita Chaudhary was allegedly murdered by a long-time family friend.

Gul Mohammad, a close family friend whom Anita Chaudhary considered a brother, became the focus of the investigation. During questioning, Mohammad's wife allegedly revealed that the victim's body was buried in the backyard of their residence.

officials said that Mohammad is currently missing and the police are looking for him.

