RENU SRIVASTAVA

Rajasthan Shocker! Woman Kills Husband, 3 Sons To Elope With Partner

He said that the court awarded life imprisonment for the offence of murder and the punishment pronounced under other IPC sections will also go concurrently.

Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 07:53 PM IST|Source: PTI

Rajasthan Shocker! Woman Kills Husband, 3 Sons To Elope With Partner

A local court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a woman and her paramour for the gruesome murder of her husband, three sons and a nephew.

"Additional District and Sessions Judge (No. 2) Renu Srivastava had convicted the woman Sandhya alias Santosh and her paramour Hanuman in the case on Monday and awarded life imprisonment to them today," Additional Public Prosecutor Ashok Sharma said.

On the intervening night of October 2 and 3, 2017, the accused woman, along with her lover and two others, had killed her husband Banwari Lal (45), three sons and a nephew by slitting their throat.

Sandhya was in an extramarital affair with Hanuman, ten years younger than her. They wanted to live together and, therefore, they eliminated her husband and other family members when they were asleep.

Along with her three sons, her nephew who was staying with them was also murdered, investigating officer Vinod Samaria said.

