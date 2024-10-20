Rajasthan Spiritual Leader Accused Of Using Prasad To Drug, Rape College Student; Case Filed After Video Sparks Outrage

In a shocking development from Sikar district, Rajasthan, a spiritual leader, Baba Balknath of Kshetrapal Temple, has been accused of raping a college student. The student has filed a complaint at the Udyog Nagar police station, alleging that Baba drugged and sexually assaulted her. Following the accusation, the police have registered a case and are actively investigating the matter.

What Happened?

The incident reportedly took place in the Laxmangarh tehsil of Sikar district. The victim, a college student, initially visited Baba Balknath for spiritual guidance, believing in his knowledge of occult practices. After their first meeting, she returned home, only to receive a phone call from Baba’s driver asking her to visit again. During the second visit, Baba allegedly drugged the student by lacing prasad (sacred food offering) with a sedative.

According to the victim, Baba assaulted her after she lost consciousness. Disturbingly, a video of Baba engaging in inappropriate behavior with her in a car has surfaced on social media, causing widespread outrage.

Legal Action Against Baba Balknath

The victim filed a complaint against Baba Balknath and two other individuals at the Udyog Nagar police station. In her statement, the victim revealed that she had first met Baba through a man named Rajesh, who introduced her to the spiritual leader during a temple visit. During this visit, Baba offered her prasad, claiming it would bring her spiritual welfare. However, the situation took a dark turn when Baba allegedly assaulted her in his car, under the pretext of dropping her home.

Who is Baba Balknath?

According to reports, Baba Balknath is a self-proclaimed expert in occult practices and is associated with the Kshetrapal Temple in Laxmangarh, Sikar. He is known to claim that he can solve people’s problems through rituals and spiritual guidance. The victim had approached him with similar hopes but ended up entangled in his alleged schemes.

What are the Allegations?

The victim alleges that during one of her visits to the temple, Baba’s driver offered her prasad, stating it would improve her well-being. A few days later, Baba himself offered to drive her home. During the drive, he allegedly gave her sweets, after which she lost consciousness. The victim claims that Baba and his driver took advantage of her and recorded the incident. Baba then allegedly began blackmailing her using the footage. Unable to bear the harassment, she finally approached the police, triggering a major scandal in the region.

Police Response

Police officials confirmed that a rape complaint has been registered against Baba Balknath and other individuals involved. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are looking into the claims made by the victim.