trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644793
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN

Rajasthan To Have 19 New Districts, 3 Divisions - Check Complete List Here

"These new districts will give a new impetus to the development of the state," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said after the key cabinet meeting.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rajasthan To Have 19 New Districts, 3 Divisions - Check Complete List Here

New Delhi: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal of a high-level committee to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state. After the Gehlot government's nod, Rajasthan will now have a total of 50 districts.

"These new districts will give a new impetus to the development of the state," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said after the key cabinet meeting at his residence in the state capital Jaipur.

The formation of new districts will improve governance and bring relief to people who have to cover long distances to go to district headquarters for various works, he said.

The senior Congress leader also told reporters that ministers in charge of the new districts will do a formal launch on August 7.

A high-level committee chaired by retired IAS officer Ramlubhaya was formed in March last year to give recommendations about the formation of new districts.

Rajasthan To Have 19 New Districts, 3 Divisions 

While Jaipur district has been divided into Jaipur and Jaipur Rural, the Jodhpur district has been divided into Jodhpur and Jodhpur Rural.

The other new districts are Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Slumber, Sanchore and Shahpura.

The number of divisions in the state has also been increased from 7 to 10. The new divisions are Banswara, Pali, and Sikar.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train