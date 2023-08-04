Rajasthan To Have 19 New Districts, 3 Divisions - Check Complete List Here

New Delhi: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal of a high-level committee to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state. After the Gehlot government's nod, Rajasthan will now have a total of 50 districts.

"These new districts will give a new impetus to the development of the state," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said after the key cabinet meeting at his residence in the state capital Jaipur.

The formation of new districts will improve governance and bring relief to people who have to cover long distances to go to district headquarters for various works, he said.



The senior Congress leader also told reporters that ministers in charge of the new districts will do a formal launch on August 7.

A high-level committee chaired by retired IAS officer Ramlubhaya was formed in March last year to give recommendations about the formation of new districts.

Rajasthan To Have 19 New Districts, 3 Divisions

While Jaipur district has been divided into Jaipur and Jaipur Rural, the Jodhpur district has been divided into Jodhpur and Jodhpur Rural.

The other new districts are Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Slumber, Sanchore and Shahpura.

The number of divisions in the state has also been increased from 7 to 10. The new divisions are Banswara, Pali, and Sikar.