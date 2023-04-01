topStoriesenglish2590055
NewsIndia
JAIPUR SERIAL BLASTS

Rajasthan To Move To Supreme Court Against Acquittal Of 2008 Jaipur Serial Blasts Accused

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that it is the intention of the state government that the culprits of the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts should be given the harshest punishment.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 09:43 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Rajasthan To Move To Supreme Court Against Acquittal Of 2008 Jaipur Serial Blasts Accused

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will appeal in the Supreme Court against the acquittal of the accused in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said. The state govt will file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in this regard. The decision was taken in a meeting held by the Chief Minister at his residence last night.

The CM said that the Rajasthan High Court has acquitted all the accused, overturning the 2019 district court verdict. He said that it is the intention of the state government that the culprits should be given the harshest punishment, therefore the state government will soon file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court.

The Chief Minister also decided to terminate the services of Additional Advocate General Rajendra Yadav, who was appointed advocate in this case.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Principal Government Secretary Home Anand Kumar, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra, ADG SOG ATS Ashok Rathore, ADG Intelligence S Sengthir, Principal Government Secretary Law Gyan Prakash Gupta and Secretary Home (Law) Ravi Sharma and others were present. Over 80 persons were killed and more than 183 injured in the Jaipur bomb blasts when eight explosions took place on May 13, 2008. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?