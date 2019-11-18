Rajasthan Urban Local Bodies poll results to be declared on November 19

The results of the election for all 49 municipal bodies across Rajasthan will be declared on November 19 (Tuesday). The polling to elect about 2,100 ward councillors in these municipal bodies was held on November 16 (Saturday).

The polling started at 7 AM and continued till 5 pm and the whole process was done without any major incident.

A total of 7,944 candidates are in the fray in 49 municipal bodies of the Congress-ruled state. The election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.

According to an election official, the overall voting percentage was 71.53 per cent. Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district recorded the maximum turnout of 91.67 per cent, while Udaipur Municipal Corporation recorded the lowest turnout at 53 per cent.

The main contest is between Congress and main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and both parties have claimed that they will win the election and get enough seats to have their candidate as the new chairman.

It is to be noted that 43 out of 49 municipal bodies had witnessed election in 2014 too and at that time BJP was in power in the state and the saffron party had registered a convincing victory in 2014 election. In 2014, the BJP had won 37 municipal bodies, while the Congress managed to win only six municipal bodies.