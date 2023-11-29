Rajasthani Woman Anju Says Goodbye To Pakistani Husband Nasrullah; Will Arvind Accept Her?

Rajasthani woman Anju, who became an overnight news sensation after travelling to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend, has returned to India after five months. Anju, who went to Pakistan after deserting her husband and kids, had tied the knot with Nasrullah in Pakistan.

Anju left for Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport from Wagah Border for an Indigo flight. Her flight to Delhi is scheduled at 10.30 pm. She went to Pakistan on a tourist visa. According to media reports, Anju entered India from the Attari-Wagah border today and was in the BSF camp. After Anju's return, the biggest question that arises is how will she face her first husband Arvind. The question is also whether Arvind will forget everything and accept Anju again.

Anju returned to India after crossing the Wagah (Pakistan)/Attari (India) border today afternoon. She was alone and had some luggage with her. She looked very calm. Anju has left for Amritsar from there, she will leave for Delhi tonight.

Let us tell you that Anju is a resident of Alwar. She was living in Bhiwadi with her husband Arvind and two children. After visiting Pakistan, Anju married Nasrullah and it was even claimed that she converted to Islam. The pictures of Anju-Nasrullah's marriage had gone viral on social media.