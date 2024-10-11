Crime News: In a shocking incident that has surfaced in Rajasthan, an elderly couple died by suicide in Nagaur after jumping into a water tank. The couple left behind a suicide note in which they accused their sons and daughters-in-law of harassment over a property issue, police said on Friday. The deceased were identified as 70-year-old Hajarilal Vishnu and his 68-year-old wife, Chavri Devi.

Speaking on the incident, Nagaur Superintendent of Police Narayan Togas said that the couple jumped into a water tank at their home, and their bodies were found floating in the morning.

As per the preliminary investigation into the matter, it was revealed that the couple was staying alone in the house. It was the neighbours who informed their sons when they had not seen the couple for the past two days. The sons then informed the police, who reached the place only to find their bodies.

Speaking on the incident, the Nagaur SP said, "Hazariram Vishnoi (70) and his wife Chawali Devi (68), residents of Karni Colony of the city, have prima facie committed suicide. On receiving the information, Kotwali police station reached the spot at 11 a.m. on Friday. The tank lid was found open in the courtyard of the house. When checked, the bodies of both were lying upside down in the water," as quoted by news agency IANS.

"A suicide note was pasted on the wall. The case seems to be of a domestic fight," said the SP. The FSL team has collected evidence from the spot, and the police are investigating on the basis of the suicide note. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.

Hazariram, in his suicide note, has accused his sons, daughters-in-law, daughters, grandsons, and others. He wrote that son Rajendra, daughter-in-law Roshni, son Sunil, daughter-in-law Anita, grandson Pranav, and daughters Manju and Sunita harassed them. He also named other relatives who harassed him.

"These people got three plots registered in their names by cheating and fighting with me. Daughters Manju and Sunita and son Rajendra got the car 'RJ 07 GB 6173' registered in their names after beating me and then sold it...I had bought a plot from Pukhraj Mali. Sunil and his wife Anita got a house in Karni Colony registered in their names. Now these people are not giving food to us, the parents. We are sick and hungry. They abuse us over the phone daily," said the deceased in his suicide note.

(With IANS Inputs)