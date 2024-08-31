A video has gone viral on social media showing a man carelessly overspeeding on a highway hitting a biker with his car. This viral clip, which claimed to feature health influencer Rajat Dalal, shows him driving carelessly and appearing unfazed after the collision. Zee News English has not been able to independently authenticity of the video.

"Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai ma'am (There's no big deal if he fell down. This is a daily thing, ma'am)," he said in the video after allegedly hitting the biker.

The viral video garnered massive views, with people reacting extensively in the comments section.

"How can he be a influencer?? influencing others By rash driving and dashing other citizens on road or not even concerned and speeding the car..?" the comment read.

After the video went viral on social media, the fitness influencer released another video in his defence. He said, “A video is going viral where people are showing a lot of anger and frustration. On my part, I would just like to say that I don’t have any data, nor do I have my Instagram account at the moment. I don’t even know where that video came from or how it went viral. The video that’s circulating now is old. I am done with all these controversies, fights, and abuses. I am moving forward in life and focusing on a positive path.”