Rajinikanth fans asked to wait for official announcement on Party name, symbol

Chennai: Amid reports that a lesser-known, the already registered political party might be the political launch vehicle for Actor Rajinikanth, the Rajini Makkal Mandram has issued a statement asking its fans to wait it out. While the statement from his unified fan club functionary VM Sudhakar referred to media reports and asked fans to wait, it did not refute the speculations.

On December 3, the actor had put an end to years of speculation and rumors, saying that he would be starting his political party in January and that the date would be announced on December 31st. Tweeting with the hashtags that translate to ‘Let’s change everything’ and ‘Now or never’, Rajini stated that success is definite with the full support of people in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Rajini said that a “truthful, sincere, transparent, corruption-free government that practices spiritual politics, without caste or religious bias would definitely be established”. It will be interesting to see the announcements in the coming times, as Rajini had earlier stated that he did not wish to be Chief Minister of the state and that he wanted to groom and create new leaders who could take up the mantle.

Shortly after his announcement via Twitter on December 3rd, he met the media and recalled his 2017 event, where he made an announcement regarding starting a political party and facing the Assembly polls and contesting all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

The megastar also added that Covid-19 had spoilt the plans after he wished to meet the public after his press meet in March this year, where he had spoken of an uprising among the masses which would propel his political movement. The actor acknowledged that he was medically at risk owing to Covid-19, as he had undergone a kidney transplant and has very low immunity.

“When I was hospitalized in Singapore, the prayers of Tamil people brought me back to life. Doctors advised me about Covid-19 being a huge risk, but now even if I lose my life for the benefit of the people, there won’t be anybody as happy as me,” he said.

The actor also said that it was time to change the fate of Tamil Nadu and expressed hope that they would be able to change everything, with the thought that it was now or never, adding “I am just a small instrument in the change. If I win then it is people’s victory.” He also appealed to people for their support.

The veteran megastar is currently in Hyderabad to complete the shooting of his film 'Annaatthe'.