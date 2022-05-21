हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi 31st death anniversary: Congress leaders Sonia, Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi pay homage to former PM

Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Congress leaders remember former PM on the morning of May 21 at Vir Bhumi in Delhi.

Rajiv Gandhi 31st death anniversary: Congress leaders Sonia, Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi pay homage to former PM
Pic Credit: ANI

New Delhi: On former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 31st death anniversary, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to the late former PM at Vir Bhumi in Delhi. News agency ANI shared pictures of the duo and other Congress leaders as they paid their respects to late Rajiv Gandhi. 

 

Rajiv Gandhi's son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to pay homage to his late father.

He wrote, "My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate and kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together."

 

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at a poll rally in Tamil Nadu in Sriperumbudur by a suicide bomber named Dhanu. Fourteen other people including her also died in the unfortunate incident.

One of the accused convicted in the assassination of the former PM - A G Perarivalan was released from jail after 31 years after the Supreme Court invoked its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do "complete justice" in a pending case on Wednesday (May 18).

Perarivalan, alias Arivu, was charged with procuring two batteries that went into the making of the bomb used in the assassination of the 46-year-old Congress leader. He was 19 years old when he was arrested days after the killing that shook the world.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajiv GandhiSonia GandhiPriyanka GandhiRajiv Gandhi assassinationRahul GandhiCongressRajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary
Next
Story

Viral: Dog helps monkey steal chips! Watch these furry criminals pulling best heist ever

Must Watch

PT15M46S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems Through Jyotish Guru