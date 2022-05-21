New Delhi: On former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 31st death anniversary, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to the late former PM at Vir Bhumi in Delhi. News agency ANI shared pictures of the duo and other Congress leaders as they paid their respects to late Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/3NVwviAQAr — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/QroHD2mALv — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

Rajiv Gandhi's son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to pay homage to his late father.

He wrote, "My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate and kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together."

My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together. pic.twitter.com/jjiLl8BpMs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2022

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at a poll rally in Tamil Nadu in Sriperumbudur by a suicide bomber named Dhanu. Fourteen other people including her also died in the unfortunate incident.

One of the accused convicted in the assassination of the former PM - A G Perarivalan was released from jail after 31 years after the Supreme Court invoked its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do "complete justice" in a pending case on Wednesday (May 18).

Perarivalan, alias Arivu, was charged with procuring two batteries that went into the making of the bomb used in the assassination of the 46-year-old Congress leader. He was 19 years old when he was arrested days after the killing that shook the world.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV