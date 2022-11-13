Rajiv Gandhi case convict Nalini Sriharan's 1st comments after release

Nalini Sriharan, one of the six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who was released on Saturday told ANI, "I am thankful to the people of Tamil Nadu who supported me for the last 32 years." The country`s longest serving woman prisoner serving a life sentence, Nalini was released from the Vellore jail following an order from the Supreme Court on friday, freeing all six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran, in the case.

After coming out of the Vellore Jail, Nalini said, "I thank both the State and Union governments (for her release)."Nalini had reportedly taken suicide bomber Dhanu to a shop for stitching the salwar kameez that was used for concealing the IED used for the assassination. Fifteen others, including nine policemen, were also killed in the attack while 43 were injured.

It is learnt that Nalini is likely to organise a press meet in Chennai on Sunday. "I will speak more in Chennai during the press meet tomorrow," she said, adding that lawyers who fought for her release in the apex court will also attend the press meet on Sunday."I will only focus on my family and personal life. I spoke to my daughter today," Nalini added.

A bench of BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna passed the release order, taking the good conduct of convicts into consideration.Visuals on social media showed Nalini being taken to complete her release formalities at Vellore jail.The convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was spotted smiling and waving to waiting mediapersons as she was escorted to a police van post her release.

I will go wherever my husband goes. We were separated for 32 years. Our family kept waiting for us... I am not planning to meet anyone from the Gandhi family. I want to thank State & Central govt: Nalini Sriharan, a convict in the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi

The apex court noted that they had been behind bars for a very long period. "Applicants are thus directed to be released unless wanted in any other case. Matter accordingly disposed of," the bench stated in its order, granting their pleas for release.The top court further said, "Nalini has been behind bars for over three decades and her conduct has also been satisfactory.

She has a PG diploma in Computer Application. Ravichandran`s conduct has also been found to be satisfactory and he has undertaken various studies during his incarceration including a PG diploma in Arts. He has also collected various amounts for charity."Apart from Nalini, the other convicts in the case are Ravichandran, Robert Payas, Jayakumar, S Raja, and Shriharan.On May 18, the Supreme Court had evoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to release AG Perarivalan, who was one of the seven convicts in the assassination case.

Nalini and Ravichandran had approached the apex court seeking release from prison-like fellow convict AG Perarivalan.The Tamil Nadu government had earlier recommended the pre-mature release of convicts saying that its 2018 aid and advice for the remission of their life sentence is binding upon the Governor.