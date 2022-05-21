New Delhi: Congress leader Adihir Ranjan Chaudhary on Saturday (May 21) lodged a Police complaint with South Avenue Police Station, New Delhi asserting that his Twitter account was hacked and "unscrupulous, biased and a content tainted with absolute malafied" was posted from his account. The Congress leader filed the complaint after a tweet, that has been deleted now, was posted featuring the photograph of former PM Rajiv Gandhi with the quote, "When a big tree falls, the ground shakes."

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's now-deleted tweet; he had posted this earlier today. pic.twitter.com/EF77RlskQE — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

However, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The tweet against my name has nothing to do with my own observation." "A malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me," he further added.

The tweet against my name in the tweeter account has nothing to do with my own observation. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) May 21, 2022

"With all my conviction, with humilities at my command, I'm firmly stating that the tweet being quoted against my name is nothing but a malicious campaign being propagated by some unscrupulous elements, by some heinous forces who are inimical to me and my party," Chowdhury told ANI.

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary posted another tweet with a quote from Rajiv Gandhi, "Development is not about factories, dams and roads. Development is about the people. The goal is material culture and fulfilment for the people. The human factor is of supreme value in development."

The nation is remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated by the terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu on May 21 in 1991. Rajiv Gandhi, who at the age of 40 was the youngest Prime Minister of India, was 46 when he was killed by a woman suicide bomber during an election campaign.

