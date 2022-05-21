हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Rajiv Gandhi's 'when big tree falls' remarks on Adhir Chaudhury's Twitter; 'Account Hacked,' says leader

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary filed the complaint after a tweet, which has been deleted now, was posted featuring the photograph of former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his controversial statement, "When a big tree falls, the ground shakes," was posted from his account.

Rajiv Gandhi&#039;s &#039;when big tree falls&#039; remarks on Adhir Chaudhary&#039;s Twitter; &#039;Account Hacked,&#039; says leader

New Delhi: Congress leader Adihir Ranjan Chaudhary on Saturday (May 21) lodged a Police complaint with South Avenue Police Station, New Delhi asserting that his Twitter account was hacked and "unscrupulous, biased and a content tainted with absolute malafied" was posted from his account. The Congress leader filed the complaint after a tweet, that has been deleted now, was posted featuring the photograph of former PM Rajiv Gandhi with the quote, "When a big tree falls, the ground shakes."

However, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The tweet against my name has nothing to do with my own observation." "A malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me," he further added. 

"With all my conviction, with humilities at my command, I'm firmly stating that the tweet being quoted against my name is nothing but a malicious campaign being propagated by some unscrupulous elements, by some heinous forces who are inimical to me and my party," Chowdhury told ANI.

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary posted another tweet with a quote from Rajiv Gandhi, "Development is not about factories, dams and roads. Development is about the people. The goal is material culture and fulfilment for the people. The human factor is of supreme value in development."

The nation is remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated by the terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu on May 21 in 1991. Rajiv Gandhi, who at the age of 40 was the youngest Prime Minister of India, was 46 when he was killed by a woman suicide bomber during an election campaign. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CongressRajiv GandhiAdhir Ranjan ChowdharyTwitter
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi harming India in his hate against PM Narendra Modi: BJP

Must Watch

PT2M16S

Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Section 144 to remain enforce in Mathura till July 16